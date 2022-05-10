Kolkata: In a shocking incident, a hotel in West Medinipur of West Bengal charged extra money from a woman professor as they found bloodstains on the bedsheet of the room where the woman checked in. Malvika Das (name changed), a professor at a renowned college in Kolkata, went to visit a relative's house with her uncle on Sunday night. They booked rooms at a hotel in West Midnapore through a hotel booking app. While checking out on Monday morning, the problem started with the bedsheets in that room.

Malvika Das said, "When I was given the bill while checking out of the hotel, I was surprised to see the bill of Rs 400 has been taken in the laundry sector. When I asked them they said as the stains on bedsheets cannot be washed, they have to throw them away, so the extra money has been taken. When I asked them if the tomato ketchup or something else had fallen in place of that stain, would extra money have been taken from me?"

When contacted over the phone, the hotel authorities said, "There are rules in the hotel that if the property is damaged by the person staying in the room, the money will be taken. There were bloodstains on the sheets, which will not be washed away. So, extra money has been charged. We always strive to ensure that those renting the room do not have any complaints about the cleanliness of the hotel. However, others were also present at the reception when the whole thing happened. So, we apologise in that case," said one of the employees of the hotel.

It is worth mentioning that before the release of the film Padman in 2018 a campaign was launched across the country. Leaders and actors all joined the campaign They were seen saying "with pad in hand menstruation" is not something to be hidden or to be ashamed of, that is what everyone wanted to highlight. In addition, many other organisations also campaigned to free society from this taboo Naturally, the question arises, is there any benefit as a result of so much publicity? Malvika Das said, "This is a normal rule of nature, so you should not take extra money from me or anyone else for this matter. If I had vomited in bed because of my illness, would they have taken extra money from me?" According to the hotel authorities, they have been in the business for many years, so they know which stains will be washed and which will not.