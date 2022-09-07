Jammu: The body of an associate professor was found hanging inside his residential quarter at the Jammu university campus here on Wednesday, a day after he was suspended following a complaint of sexual harassment against him by some students. A university official said psychology professor Chander Shekhar (45), hailing from Meerut, was living on the campus along with his wife and daughter and was upset over the complaint filed on September 1.

Police broke open the door and found his body hanging with a rope, a police official said, adding it was sent to Government Medical College hospital for postmortem. The complaint against the associate professor was forwarded to the internal committee against sexual harassment for investigation and the professor was placed under suspension on the basis of the preliminary report the previous day, the official said.

A case under relevant sections was registered and further investigation is on, the official said. (PTI)