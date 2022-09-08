Faridabad: One person has been arrested for duping a professor of Rs 40 lakh on the pretext of getting him appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the Srinagar Garhwal University in Uttarakhand. Police said that the accused Narendra took Rs 40 lakh from Tarun Kumar, a professor in Satyavati College in Delhi's Ashok Vihar claiming that he will make him the Vice Chancellor of the said University.

According to Kumar, he met the accused many years ago in college where Narendra convinced him that he will get him the post of Vice Chancellor as he is an influential politician. Then the victim paid him Rs 40 lakh in 2019.

Kumar further alleged that after getting the money Narendra started to dodge his questions regarding the delay in the appointment. When Kumar demanded his money back, Narendra returned him only Rs 6 lakh after much coaxing.

Soon after Kumar lodged a police complaint, A case was lodged against Narendra on September 5, accusing him of cheating. Following the complaint, Narendra was arrested within a couple of days. " The arrested has been identified as Narendra (48), a resident of Haldana village of Panipat. He has studied till class IX," said police spokesperson.