Lucknow: Mohammad Akram, the owner of Film Entertainment Production House, in a telephonic conversation with an ETV Bharat correspondent, made a startling revelation about the demise of Tik Tok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat.

Mohammad Akram said, actually a long time back, his production house MA Films wanted to extend an invitation to Sonali Phogat for participation in an event. "So, I contacted her through the mail and then a phone number of a person has shared whose name was Sudhir. I was then asked to get in touch with Sudhir for extending an invitation to a program or event in the future."

So thereafter, whenever I contacted Sudhir and expressed my desire to hold discussions with Sonali, Sudhir always gave me the impression that he takes care of all the meetings and appointments related to Sonali. But, when I objected to it, then I was allowed to have a direct conversation with Sonali Phogat, said Akram.

Akram carrying on a telephonic conversation with ETV Bharat, further revealed that "Sonali Phogat then asked me to come over to Hisar to discuss the matter then I expressed my inability to go there. Thereafter, I was asked to come over to Delhi to discuss the forthcoming program."

"But what I saw was that whenever I tried to get in touch with Sonali, the phone was picked up by Sudhir first. But when I had talks with Sonali, she appeared to be upset. So, what I found was that Sudhir was taking all decisions on behalf of Sonali and he (Sudhir) was acting as a buffer. On a fateful day, I received a call from Sudhir wherein he was talking about the demise of Sonali. But what I saw during the conservation with Sudhir was that there was not a sense of remorse or loss in him. The conservation with Sudhir alerted me and then I started Tweeting Hisar and Goa police, Sonali's daughter and her sister giving them a hint that some foul play could not be ruled out in Sonali's death."