Kolkata: The city of Kolkata witnessed victory processions after Trinamool Congress bagged the new board of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) with a landslide victory on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the city witnessed yet another victory procession. However, Wednesday's procession did not have any political fervour. The lovers and enthusiasts of the Durga Puja festival in the city organized this procession. Recently, Kolkata's Durga Puja has found a place in UNESCO’s heritage list. The development was surely a matter of pride for the city and the state.

As part of celebrations, the members of different community Puja organizing committees and artists associated with the festival organized the procession. Several Puja enthusiasts participated in the procession. Trinamool Congress MLA from the Rashbehari assembly constituency in Kolkata also graced the rally.

The other VIPs participating in the rally included the state’s minister, Chandrima Bhattacharya and Trinamool Congress councillors Sourav Basu and Sandip Ranjan Bakshi.

Also Read: Kolkata’s Durga Puja in UNESCO’s cultural heritage list, PM hails the move

Famous Puja artists like Bhobotosh Sutar, Sanatan Dinda, Rintu Pal and Manas Das also attended the rally.

Speaking with ETV Bharat, Kumar said that the UNESCO recognition came following tremendous efforts for the last 10 years to promote the festival in the international arena. “We are organizing the procession to celebrate that,” he said.

“This is a victory for all associated with the festival,” said theme artist Sanatan Dinda.