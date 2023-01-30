New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the probe into the alleged hate speeches made at Delhi's Dharam Sansad in December 2021 is substantially complete and that the final report will be soon filed in the case. A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud posted the matter for hearing after three weeks.

"Court shall be apprised on affidavit on the status of the investigation and the submission of the report," the apex court said. Earlier, the apex court questioned the Delhi Police for not making any progress in investigating cases of hate speeches made at religious assemblies in the national capital in 2021 and sought a status report from the police officer probing the matters. "There was no palpable progress made in the investigation," CJI had remarked.

Noting that the FIR was filed five months after the incident and no chargesheet has been filed yet, the bench had directed the Investigating Officer (IO) to place on record the steps taken in the investigation of the matter within a period of two weeks.

The incident pertained to December 2021 and the FIR in the case was lodged on May 4, last year when the Hindu Yuva Vahini organised an event under the leadership of Sudarshan News TV editor Suresh Chavhanke in Delhi in December 2021.

The apex court was hearing a contempt petition filed by social activist and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi against former Delhi Police Chief Rakesh Asthana claiming that the controversial Dharam Sansads were allowed to be held in Delhi in December 2021 in violation of Supreme Court orders.

In his petition, Gandhi sought contempt action against senior police officials for not taking any steps on the issue, according to the guidelines laid down to curb hate speeches and lynching.