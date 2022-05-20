Chandigarh: A probe has been initiated against Congress National General Secretary and former Haryana Power Minister Randeep Surjewala by the State Vigilance Department in a 16-year-old case related to irregularities in the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees' State Insurance (ESI). It is being said that Surjewala had no direct involvement in the case but as a power minister at that time, his name was included in the vigilance probe.

According to the vigilance officials, notices have been served to 31 people including Surjewala to join the probe. Panchkula Vigilance Bureau, DSP, Devindra Singh has written a letter to the Superintendent of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran, Bhiwani asking 10 employees to join the investigation on May 23 and 8 employees on May 24. Earlier on May 18, no employee reached out to join the investigation.

In 2019, a Security agency operator Ajay Sandhu, a resident of Kaut Kalan, Hisar, reached Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij with the complaint that he was not the only accused in the EPF irregularities case.

