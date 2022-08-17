Bengaluru: A case has been registered in Bengaluru's Sampigehalli police station on serious charges of disrespecting India by hoisting the national flag of Pakistan in a social media clubhouse group. The incident took place on August 14. The miscreants encouraged everyone to put Pakistan's flag on their DP. In this regard, the video went viral on social media.

A group meeting on the social media app, Club House, with a tagline, Pakistan Zindabad India Moordabad, has been shared with them. In the meeting, people were urged to use the Pakistan flag as their DP.

Commenting on this, City Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy said, "We have noticed the fact that the pro-Pakistan national flag has been placed in the DP. The investigation is going on. No one has been arrested yet. The clubhouse members committed the crime using a nickname instead of their real names. All information about it is being gathered. An FIR has been registered at the Sampigehalli police station. The service provider information is also been sought. We have received some information and are investigating it," he said.