Ludhiana: Actor and farm activist Deep Sidhu’s body reached Ludhiana in Punjab on Wednesday afternoon. Hundreds of fans and supporters assembled outside his residence to pay homage to the deceased. Many of them were seen bearing placards of the actor-activist and shouting slogans like ‘long live Deep Sidhu’.

Pro-Khalistani slogans raised after Deep Sidhu's body reaches Ludhiana

In between all this, a video has surfaced in which some people can be heard raising pro-Khalistan slogans like 'Khalistan Zindabad'. However, in the video, it's unclear who is raising the slogan. Earlier also, Deep was alleged of being a Khalistani supporter and was arrested last year in February after he participated in the desecration of the Red Fort in the tractor rally held by farmers that turned violent.

The 37-year-old actor was said to be travelling from Delhi to Punjab with a female friend when he meet with the road accident that occurred near Pipli toll plaza in Kharkhoda on Tuesday evening.

