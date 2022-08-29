Jalandhar: Pro-Khalistani slogans were written by unidentified people on the poster of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and on the statue of former CM Beant Singh at the BMC Chowk on Saturday ahead of Mann's Jalandhar visit to inaugurate ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan’. The miscreants not only tore the posters put up in the city welcoming the Chief Minister but also smeared black ink on them. The police are examining the CCTV footage to identify the culprits.

The statue of Beant Singh, who died in a bomb explosion planted by Khalistani terrorists in 1995, was stained with the slogans of "Khalistan Zindabad, Hindustan Murdabad". Meanwhile, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu released a video threatening many people, including Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav. The Jalandhar administration is planning on installing CCTV cameras to tackle such situations.

This is not the first time, pro-Khalistani slogans were raised in the State. After the Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Punjab, a similar incident had come to light wherein slogans in support of the Khalistani movement were found on the walls of two educational institutions. The man behind it identified as Manjeet was then taken into custody.