Chandigarh: Pro-Khalistan group Sikh For Justice (SFJ) has claimed the responsibility for the RPG attack at Punjab Intelligence headquarters that happened earlier this week even as the group has warned Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur.

In a purported audio, SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun also took responsibility of raising Khalistani flags in Himachal Pradesh at the Dharamshala Assembly complex. "This grenade attack could have taken place at the Shimla Police headquarters," Pannun said in the purported audio message.

The group also asked Thakur to "learn a lesson" from the Mohali attack. Himachal police have arrested a youth from Ropar in connection with the hoisting of Khalistani flags at the Dharamsala assembly complex.

Pannun, as per the audio, also announced a reward of $25000 for any one providing them the information about the foreign visit of Himachal Chief Minister any other minister of Himachal Pradesh.

