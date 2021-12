Bengaluru: Seeking Maharashtra Ekikarana Samithi (MES) ban in state, pro-Kannada activists and organizations have called for bandh on December 31st.

Kannada activist and former MLA Vatal Nagaraj, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other organizations made the demand at a press conference in Bengaluru on Wednesday, giving time till December 29 to ban the organization.

They further stated that in event of the government not imposing a ban on MES, the bandh will be scheduled on December 31, from 6 am to 6 pm.

Allegedly, MES workers had vandalized freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna's statue in Belagavi and burnt a Kannada flag.

