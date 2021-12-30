Bengaluru: Pro-Kannada activists and organizations had called off statewide bandh demanding the ban of Maharashtra Ekikarana Samiti (MES), after meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday.

Pro-Kannada activist Vatal Nagaraj after meeting with CM Bommai said, "we are withdrawing the bandh, but our demand is unchanged. If the MES ban is not done by govt, we shall call for a statewide bandh on Jan 22 or 23."

Chief Minister Bommai said he has discussed all issues with Nagaraj and others and everyone is on the same page to protect the interest of Kannada, Kannadigas, and Karnataka and thanked the organizations for withdrawing the bandh call.

Earlier Chief Minister and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra have also requested Kannada Okkuta, an organization headed by pro-Kannada Activist Vatal Nagaraj to protest in peace rather than calling a bandh. COVID lockdowns have affected the working class for two years. It is not the right time to call for a bandh.

Those against the bandh included the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association, auto, schools, and college and shopping malls associations besides several other commercial establishments and transport organizations.