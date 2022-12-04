Shivamogga (Karnataka): In a fresh row concerning PFI, graffiti on a wall in Shiralakoppa of the district read 'Join CFI' (Campus Front India), an affiliate of the banned Popular Front of India. Such instances were spotted in more than nine places here. The police registered a suo motu case at the Shiralakoppa Police Station on November 28 and have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The graffiti was written on November 25 and came to light when constable Nagaraj of Shiralakoppa Police Station was on patrol. The graffiti was written with blue and red spray paint with a star mark. It was found at the Cement Compound next to the Old Petrol Station in Shiralakoppa, the electric pole leading to Bovi Colony, the wall and the electric pole near the cross leading to Dodda Banadakeri, police said.

After the incident came to light, the police swung into action and deleted all the graffiti. It may be recalled that the Central government has banned the controversial Popular Front of India (PFI) and CFI. The police are on the hunt for the miscreants, who wrote provocative graffiti.