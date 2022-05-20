New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to launch its “Rajiv Kranti” drive, which aims to connect with the youth, on May 21, the death anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi. “We have invited all the top leaders of the party. Priyanka Ji will address the event to be held at the Talkatora Stadium in Delhi. Some other leaders too will give speeches,” a senior AICC functionary said.

Rahul Gandhi would not be able to attend the meeting as he has flown abroad to deliver a lecture at the Cambridge University on “India at 75”. Party insiders said the youth connect initiative will be dovetailed with the proposed Bharat Jodo Yatra starting in October. “Rajivji ushered in the telecom revolution, empowered 18-year-olds with voting rights, and brought in the Panchayati raj system to decentralize power,” said Youth Congress president BV Srinivas.

“Our new initiative will connect the youth of India,” he said. The event on May 21, comes in the backdrop of the release of one of the killers of the former Prime Minister, who was blown to pieces by a female suicide bomber named Dhanu on this day in 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

The Congress dubbed the release of the accused as a “sad day” while the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu had welcomed the Supreme Court’s directive which set free the convict Perarivalan after 31 years. While the Rajiv Kranti event will be observed in Delhi, similar functions will be organized in the states to pay homage to the leader, said the sources.

Some cultural events too have been lined up at the Talkatora Stadium by the Youth Congress activists to showcase the life and times of the former Prime Minister. Accordingly, a blood donation camp, exhibitions of photographs clicked by the former Prime Minister, and a talent hunt program would be launched on the occasion. The Youth Congress is also planning to launch yatras across the country in August demanding jobs from the Central Government. The drive will highlight the BJP’s promise in 2014 of generating 2 crore jobs per year.

“The unemployment rate is the highest in the country today at 45 percent. We will tell the youth about this. The drive to demand jobs will also highlight the failures of the Central Government", said Srinivas, adding that it is in line with the Congress’ attempt to rope in the youth. “We have urged the young people to reach the Talkatora Stadium in large numbers. We want them to join our party,” he added.

