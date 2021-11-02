Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will embark on a padayatra in various parts of Lucknow on November 11. According to party sources, the yatra will begin from Badi Kali temple in Chowk and conclude at the Dargah Hazrat Abbas after meandering through the Old City.



The intellectual cell of the city Congress committee issued a letter to people informing them of the event. The padayatra aims to apprise them about the pledges taken by the Congress to improve the life of people in Uttar Pradesh.

The letter also urged people of the city to support the Congress party in the interest of women and public in general. The route for the yatra aims at reviving the secular chord in the state capital.

"Priyanka seems to be focusing on the famous 'Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb' of Lucknow which has taken a beating in a highly polarized society in recent years," said a Congress functionary.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu said that the yatra will remind people that the thread that binds India is a shared legacy which is above realms of caste, religion and other elements of diversity.

IANS