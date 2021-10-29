Lalitpur (Uttar Pradesh): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrived at Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh's on Friday to meet the kin of a farmer, who died while waiting to purchase fertiliser. The Congress leader said that the Bundelkhand region of UP is facing a severe shortage of fertilisers.

"Congress General Secretary reached Lalitpur. Will soon visit the affected farmer families. There is a severe shortage of fertilizers in the entire Bundelkhand including Lalitpur. Our "annadaata" our dying back to back," tweeted Ajay Kumar Lallu, Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief.

Earlier, the Congress leader interacted with her 'coolie brothers' or porters at Charbagh railway station in Lucknow. During the interaction, the porters told her about the problems related to their livelihood and the economic blow they faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. Priyanka Gandhi is currently the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in charge of Uttar Pradesh. This development comes ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022.

Also read: Pratigya Yatra: Priyanka Gandhi promises farm loan waiver, 20 lakh jobs if Congress comes to power