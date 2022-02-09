Lucknow: After BJP and Samajwadi Party, now, it is Congress' turn to make announcements for the UP Assembly polls 2022. Congress will release its election manifesto in the presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon.

The Congress party which is fighting the UP Assembly polls focusing on uplifting the condition of girls; is set to announce its manifesto in Lucknow on Wednesday afternoon. Congress party general secretary and incharge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will announce the Unnati Vidhan (election manifesto) at the Lucknow party office. President of the UP Congress Ajay Kumar Lallu along with several senior leaders from the state will be present at the function.

Now, UP assembly polls 2022 has taken a shift from 'popular slogans' to 'populist measures', BJP and SP in its election manifestos have announced 'sops' and 'freebies' to woo voters, now it is the Congress' turn to make the announcement in its manifesto.