Prayagraj: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came up with a tweet condemning the assault over the students who were allegedly involved in a protest against the Yogi government over the employment issue. Priyanka tweeted a video and wrote: "Prayagraj police thrashing students and vandalising things entering hostel is highly condemnable, The administration should immediately stop this repressive action as youths have all the rights to speak over employment and, I am with them in this fight."

In the 30 seconds tweeted video it can be seen that some police personnel were trying to break the door with the butt of a gun, while some are kicking the door. In the background voice, police can be heard shouting and asking the students to open the door.

