Sawai Madhopur: Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reached Ranthambore with husband Robert Vadra and her two children to celebrate her birthday. According to sources, Priyanka is expected to visit Ranthambore Tiger Reserve later in the day. The Congress leader turns 50 tomorrow.

Priyanka's children have reached Ranthambore on Monday. Like last time, the Gandhi family decided to stay at Sher Bagh Hotel. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Ranthambore on November 28 last year as well. During this time, she visited Ranthambore Tiger Reserve. After a gap of one month, Priyanka has again reached Ranthambore with her family accompanied by a convoy of cars.

Priyanka is a frequent visitor to Ranthambore. She first came here with her father Rajiv Gandhi. Priyanka, who is handling the responsibility of UP in charge, is very fond of photography of tigers. In 2011, a coffee table book was printed based on the photos taken with Priyanka Gandhi's camera which was displayed at the Jaipur Literature Festival. The book published was titled 'Ranthambore: The Tiger Realm' was dedicated to former prime minister and Priyanka's father Rajiv Gandhi.

Also Read: Priyanka Gandhi to kickstart virtual campaign in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh from today