Amethi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday recounted her childhood memories during one of her rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. Gandhi, who is also the election in-charge for Congress in Uttar Pradesh, recounted her memories as a 13-year-old visiting Amethi, staying in Tatarpur with her father.

"I used to sit in a jeep and arrive among you people. In a few days, I will be turning 50. We have a family-like relation with Amethi, which has been maintained by both me and you", Gandhi said during the course of her rally

The Congress leader, during her daylong trip to Amethi, conducted her rally in Harimau area.

Targetting the BJP government without naming them, she said that a web of lies were being spread in Amethi since the last seven-and-a-half years, and inquired to the former what development the area has seen in the last two-and-a-half-years.

Further noting instances from the COVID-hit periods, Gandhi said the state government could not provide facilties to its citizens.

The Congress leader said she used to receive calls from people from both Amethi and Rae Bareli stuck in other states, urging her to help them reach home during lockdown.

Slamming AAP and BJP, she noted that no other party helped the distressed residents during these trying times.

Directing her attention to the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, Gandhi said neither transportation nor oxygen cylinders offered by her were initially accepted by the administration, and that with much difficulty she was able to send the oxygen cylinders to Rae Bareli.

"Flying aboard an Rs 8,000 crore airplane you can go to Varanasi to do gimmick, but you can't address the issue of inflation?", Gandhi said, slamming PM Modi over his recent trip to Varanasi and inauguration of several projects.

Both Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi have been touring Uttar Pradesh ahead of state elections next year, with Congress leaders greeting them and accompanying them from place to place.