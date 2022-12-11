Kolkata: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is all set to be a part of the regional leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in West Bengal commencing later this month. The state version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will be initiated from Kapil Muni Ashram in Sagar Island on December 28, the 137th foundation day of the grand old party.

A senior leader of the Pradesh Congress Committee informed, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will set foot in Bengal in New Year for the mini version of the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the end of the month. She has already accepted the invitation. Though Rahul Gandhi has also been invited to the yatra, he cannot attend the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the West Bengal Congress at the moment given his involvement in the ongoing national yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir."

Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijaya Singh have also been invited. Anand Madhav is one of the organizers of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in the state on behalf of the National Congress Committee. He said, "Bengal's Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover South 24 Parganas, Medinipur (East and West), North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Murshidabad, Malda, Dinajpur (North and South) and Darjeeling, that is, from the sea to the mountains."

The journey of 800 kilometers is expected to be completed in 55 days. It has been planned under the leadership of senior leader Pradeep Bhattacharya. The Yatra will be inaugurated by WBPCC president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury from Sagar Island.