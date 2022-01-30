Dehradun: Congress's National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will issue its manifesto for the upcoming assembly election on 2 February at the Congress state headquarters in Dehradun. Priyanka Gandhi will launch the Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Manifesto through a virtual rally.

Congress National spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh said that keeping in mind the obligation of corona protocol in 70 assemblies, the manifesto will be launched through a digital medium.

Meanwhile, the manifesto of the Congress party will be carried forward throughout the state virtually. Congress is moving ahead with 'Chardham Char Kaam' in this election.

