Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a press conference at her party office in Lucknow at 12 pm today, to issue the Congress Women’s Manifesto ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

The manifesto is being touted to cover various women's issues including women's security, employment and other issues.

Priyanka has long been involved in reviving the Congress in Uttar Pradesh. In the past, she had announced that the Congress would give 40 per cent tickets to women. She has also introduced the slogan 'I am a girl, and I can fight' for the elections.

On Tuesday, the all India Congress Committee General Secretary had also held a meeting with the office bearers and members of the 'Election Strategy Committee' and 'Charge-sheet Committee' in order to discuss the preparations for the Assembly elections and brainstorm the electoral strategy.

In this meeting, several strategies for winning elections including the door-to-door Congress campaigns were contemplated over.

According to a statement released by the party, a separate 'Charge-sheet Committee' has also been prepared to focus on the public issues, shortcomings and political strategies devised by all its opposition parties that have ruled Uttar Pradesh for the last 32 years, including the BJP, SP and BSP.

