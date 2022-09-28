Bhopal: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi is expected to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra to be held in Madhya Pradesh by the end of November. Priyanka's schedule for the visit to Madhya Pradesh will be finalised soon. Earlier, she had come to Chitrakoot during her 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl, I can fight) campaign.

According to Congress sources, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will be initiated in MP from Burhanpur around November 24-25. He will spend around 16 days here as a part of the Yatra. His programs include visiting Baba Mahakal, taking a dip in Narmada, and attending a general meeting. Priyanka Gandhi will join the tour in Ujjain and is also expected to seek the blessings of Baba Mahakal.

Madhya Pradesh Coordinator and Congress MLA PC Sharma said that the Yatra will cover every legislative assembly. A large number of Congress workers, MLAs, former MLAs, and assembly candidates will also participate in the Yatra. Sub-yatras from Khandwa, Indore, Ujjain, Agar Malwa will merge with the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Ujjain.

According to Congress reports, a huge program will be organized in Ujjain for the general meeting and Bharat Jodo Yatra. These sub-yatras will cover a distance of 6021 KM in 35 days and will pass through all the 52 districts and 230 legislative assemblies of the state. The responsibility of the sub-yatras has been assigned to respective district incharges.