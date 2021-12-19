Rae Bareli ( Uttar Pradesh): In a bid to woo woman voters in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address a 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' rally at Rae Bareli in the state on Sunday.

Priyanka, who is also Congress' election-in-charge in the state, will address the rally at the Reform Club in Rae Bareli. It is also the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, Congress had announced that 40 per cent of tickets will be given to women in the upcoming elections. She is also identifying potential candidates in the respective areas by organising women's rallies in the state.

At the same time, Congress district spokesperson Vinay Dwivedi said that today Priyanka will address the 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' rally at the Reform Club where thousands of girl students, employed and domestic women will participate.

