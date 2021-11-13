New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday tore into Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging that women are unsafe in the state.

Taking to Twitter, Vadra wrote," The Home Minister of the country gives the jumla of "wearing jewellery", but only the women of UP know what kind of things they have to deal with every day. That's why 'I’m a woman, I can fight' is necessary. Hence, participation of women in politics and in making policies related to security is pertinent."

Earlier, on November 11th, the Congress leader had lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government over the issue of women safety. Her attack came after media reports claimed that an officer at Bapu Bhavan in Lucknow has been arrested for allegedly molesting a contractual worker after a video of the incident had gone viral.

Read: Priyanka Gandhi tears into UP govt for 'attacking' ASHA workers

"Be it secretariat, road or any other place: Women are unsafe in Uttar Pradesh. This is the reality of the government's claim on 'women's safety," Gandhi had tweeted in Hindi.

"A sister from Uttar Pradesh had to make a video of the incident with her viral due to inaction on her complaint of sexual harassment. How much patience and fighting power would she have had?" the Congress general secretary had said and urged women in the state to unite and fight for themselves.

"You are a girl, you can fight. All the women of the country are standing with you," she further added.

Congress has been attacking the state government over the issue of law and order and women's safety, alleging that criminal activities are rampant, a claim denied by the Yogi Adityanath dispensation.