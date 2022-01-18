Lucknow: Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took a jibe against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the unemployment rate in the State. She said, "in the last five years, 16.5 lakh youngsters have lost their jobs in Uttar Pradesh while four crore people gave up hope of finding a job, out of desperation".

However, Yogi Adityanath neither talks nor tweets about this issue because he doesn't want the cats out of the bag, said the Congress leader. She spoke in detail about the importance of employment for youngsters, with the aim of increasing the Congress' base in the State.

While releasing the first list of candidates for UP elections 2022, Congress had announced 40 per cent reservation to women and 40 per cent to youth during the distribution of tickets.

