Firozabad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Friday gifted a smartphone to Sitara Devi, a Dalit woman in Firozabad, who she had met two days ago during her rally in the Uttar Pradesh district.

Gandhi, during her visit to Sitara Devi's house on December 29, had tea with her and in the course of the conversation, had enquired about how the latter's bangle-making business was going on.

This was followed by Congress leaders going to the woman's house on Friday and presenting her with an Android phone, warm clothes for her children, and utensils for her kitchen.

The leaders explained to her that Gandhi had sent this as a gift and that Sitara Devi could connect to the Congress leader using her phone.

"After her rally in Sirsaganj, Priyanka Gandhi visited Sitara Devi's house in Nagla Turkia and talked to her as well as other residents of the area. Afterwards, she sent some gifts to Sitara Devi and her family members. There are several things, like a mobile phone, clothes for her as well as her children, household items, etc", Congress leader Atul Chaturvedi said on Friday.

Chaturvedi said Priyanka Gandhi wanted to amplify the Congress slogan 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' and spread the message in real life.