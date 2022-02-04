New Delhi/Ghaziabad: About a week ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly elections kicking off on February 10, the political temperature has started to soar in the poll-bound state. The first two phases, slated to take place on February 10 and February 14 respectively, will be based in Western Uttar Pradesh, with more than 130 assembly seats up for grabs.

Priyanka Gandhi reached Ghaziabad on Friday to conduct door-to-door campaigning for party candidate Sushant Goyal. The Congress leader, during the campaign, interacted with locals and distributed Congress party pamphlets among people.

Speaking to the media, the Congress General Secretary said that the BJP was raising insignificant issues ahead of the polls and instead should be speaking about factors such as unemployment and lack of development.

"BJP should tell the public what it has done in the last seven years. Due to inflation and unemployment, people suffered under the rule of the BJP. Small traders are upset due to COVID-effect and are closing their shops.", she said.

Significantly, in a terse reference to a previous speech of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, the Congress leader also said that statements about 'charbi nikalna' (beating people up) are inappropriate and should be avoided.

Adityanath, in his visit to Mathura earlier in the week, had said that the assistant of cabinet Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary had been killed by goons and accused the Opposition of the same, saying those involved would be 'thoroughly punished' after March 10 while using the phrase in question.