Lucknow: After the speculations of UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP National President Akhilesh Yadav contesting the UP assembly elections, now the discussions about Priyanka Gandhi - the National General Secretary of Congress and in charge of Uttar Pradesh - are also taking a course in the electoral fray. It is being predicted that she might contest the elections from the Amethi constituency in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress party leaders and workers have reportedly expressed contentment over these speculations. They are with the view that it would send a good message on Congress' part and the party workers will also be more enthusiastic and motivated about the election.

Priyanka Gandhi likely to contest in UP Assembly Polls 2022

On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party is also putting its best foot forward to sustain itself in power in UP. Yogi Adityanath, a rather powerful figure in the BJP, is therefore being predicted to be contesting the elections from either Ayodhya, Mathura or Gorakhpur in the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

At the same time, the Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also recently made it clear during a press conference that he shall contest the upcoming elections from whichever constituency the party decides to put him in.

Amethi seat Priyanka's first choice

If Priyanka Gandhi lands in the election fray, the Amethi seat is being speculated to be her first choice. Amethi has an ancestral relationship with the Congress, with all the prominent Congress leaders from Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi to Rahul Gandhi having contested from here in the past. The possibilities of her candidature from Amethi are also based on the accounts of her frequent visits to the city, including several political events she addressed here.

Women Empowerment - Congress' top election agenda

This time in the assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, Congress is giving importance to women. Priyanka Gandhi has already announced that she will allocate around 40 percent of tickets to women. If she contests elections from UP herself, it could be considered one more progressive step towards the women empowerment agenda that Congress is highly prioritizing right now.

Priyanka might strengthen the chances of winning, says state spokesperson

Congress' Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prakash Tiwari says that Priyanka Gandhi herself will decide the constituency she wants to contest from. "If she contests the upcoming elections, there will definitely be enthusiasm among the party workers. Since the presidents of all the parties and the leaders of the states are contesting, Congress may also step into the election fray. If Priyanka Gandhi contests the elections, our chances of winning will be fairly strengthened," he said.

