Dehradun: The Congress party is going to launch its manifesto on Wednesday to give an edge to the party’s campaign for the Uttarakhand assembly elections in Dehradun. Congress’s National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will release ‘Uttarakhandi Swabhiman Pratigya Patra’ at the Congress state headquarters and she has already reached Dehradun for the same.

Priyanka Gandhi will launch this ‘Uttarakhand Swabhiman Pratigya Patra’ of Congress through a digital mode. All 70 assembly constituencies of Uttarakhand would be connected virtually for the event.

Many election issues including electricity, water, employment, education, health will be there in this pledge of Congress. Meanwhile, the manifesto of the Congress party will be carried forward throughout the state virtually. Congress is moving ahead with 'Chardham Char Kadam in this election.