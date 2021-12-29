Firozabad: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Wednesday spoke with women in Sirsaganj, in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. During her interaction, the Congress leader said that if Congress comes to power, the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, and teachers in such facilities will be increased.

She further invited the women to come forward and give befitting responses to fraudulent politicians.

Speaking at the Girdhari Inter in Sirsaganj where women and female students had gathered, Gandhi said, "Women are worried about inflation. Working women tie bangles with the help of gas, getting meagre wages such as Rs three per 'toda'(pack of two). How does such as small amount help?", she said.

Gandhi visited the house of a bangle seller afterward.

The Congress UP in-charge further noted that prices of both cooking oil and diesel had increased, breaking the backbones of farmers.

"Women have to recognize their power. There should be arrangements for women doctors in hospitals. Arrangements should be made for women's education and employment", she further said.

Also read: Priyanka Gandhi slams Haridwar 'hate speech' conclave, demands strict action