Lucknow: Congress National General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi held a public meeting in support of Rudradaman Singh Bablu, the candidate from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar seat on Monday. She strongly attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) government in Centre and state.

Earlier on Sunday, she strongly said that the Congress party made the country and the Modi government is engaged in selling the same.

Priyanka targeted the Yogi government and said that the people in the state have not got the benefit of any schemes of the government. If Congress forms the government in the state then public interest will be given more priority.

She further said that BJP questions what has the Congress party built in 70 years? Speaking against privatization, Gandhi adds that if the Congress party has not made anything in 70 years, then what is BJP selling?

Priyanka Gandhi alleges that the Yogi government has never been friendly to the people and there is no development in Uttar Pradesh. She adds that politics in the state are done only on the basis of religion and caste. Congress party does politics only on development issues.

She adds that this time the Congress party has made three legislations for the progress of Uttar Pradesh- to empower women, to provide employment to the youth, and made advancement legislation for the development of the state.

Priyanka Gandhi said that we guarantee that if the Congress government is formed, inter pass girls will be given smartphones and graduate pass girls will get a scooty. She appealed to the public to make all the candidates of the Congress party win.

Earlier, on February 20, Congress's national general secretary and state in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra organized a roadshow in support of Asha Singh, the mother of the rape victim of the Makhi incident and Congress candidate from Unnao Sadar.

After the arrival of Priyanka Gandhi, the police administration in the Unnao district became alert. The SP increased the security arrangements, while a large number of police forces have been deployed.

