Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday detained Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was on her way to Agra to meet the family members of a sanitation worker who died in police custody. However, later, she was finally granted permission to go to Agra with four persons since Section 144 is in place.

Police said the Congress general secretary was stopped as the Agra district magistrate had requested not to allow any political personality to go there following the man's death.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who raised questions about his death in a tweet, left by road from the state capital to Agra to meet Arun's family.

"Do I need somebody's permission whenever I move out of Lucknow? Is there a problem why I am not being allowed to go to Agra, is there a law and order issue," she asked policemen who stopped her cavalcade.

"Someone has died, how can it be a law and order issue? Ask the DM by calling him. It's too much that I cannot go out anywhere and should remain confined in a guest house in Lucknow," she told policemen.

After she was stopped by the police, Priyanka also lashed out at the Uttar Pradesh government saying that under the Yogi government she is not allowed to go anywhere except Congress office.

Gandhi said, "the administration only knows the reason why they have stopped me? Maybe the administration wants me to sit in my guest house for the whole day. I am only allowed to visit the party office. Wherever I go, they stop me."

"God knows why they want to create a scene. I said that I will visit the family and I am ready to wait for it. They always say that Section 144 is implemented. It is a matter of law and order. I am not going to PM's rally where thousands of people are sitting. There 144 is not applicable," Gandhi added.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam along with state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and other party workers also reached the expressway where Gandhi was stopped by the police.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Bhegale took a jibe at Yogi Adityanath and said that the more obstacles the yogi government put the party will grow stronger.

Speaking over the detention of Priyanka Gandhi Bhegale said, "Adityanath ji should understand that the more obstacles he puts in the way of "Nyay", our fight against injustice will become stronger. When Lord Ram was going to Lanka to fight against injustice, he faced many obstacles on the way, he did not stop, justice was done."

