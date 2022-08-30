New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday demanded stringent action against the accused in the case of a class XII student Ankita being killed by a youth in an acid attack in Dumka.

Describing the incident as a "ruthless murder", the Congress leader stated in a tweet that there should be swift punishment for the criminals. " Jharkhand- The incident of ruthless murder of a girl studying in 12th is heart-wrenching. Criminals should be given speedy punishment. For crime prevention and justice, it is necessary that strict and speedy legal process should be completed in incidents of crime against women. #JusticeForAnkita," tweeted Gandhi.

Her comments come days Ankita succumbed to her injuries caused after a youth, who had been harassing her, poured acid on her when she spurned his advances. Anikita breathed her last after battling for life for five days at RIMS late on Saturday night.

In a viral video before her death, Ankita urged the administration to take strict action against the accused and ensure that he goes through the same suffering which she had to endure.