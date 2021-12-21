Lucknow: Congress National General Secretary and the party's Uttar Pradesh election in-charge Priyanka Gandhi alleged on Tuesday that the Instagram accounts of her children were being hacked.

Gandhi made the statement as she reached the capital on Tuesday, after her 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' rally in Rae Bareli. The campaign is meant to promote women empowerment in the state. She said the effect of the slogan was visible in the state.

Notably, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav had recently made a similar allegation of his phones being tapped by the Yogi Adityanath-led government i Uttar Pradesh.

More details are awaited.