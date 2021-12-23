New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into Ayodhya land deal scam, alleging that BJP is "looting" and "toying with" the devotions of countless people in the country, who have donated for the Ram Mandir Trust.

In a blistering attack on BJP leaders, Priyanka Gandhi, who was addressing a press conference at Congress Headquarters, said, "Bhagwan Ram is a symbol of honesty and the BJP-backed leaders and officers have profited from the trust meant for the temple construction."

She added, "Almost every household, including poor and women in the country, have donated something to Ram Mandir Trust by spending their savings. A door-to-door campaign was held. It is a matter of devotion and that is being toyed with.

"The pieces of land of Dalits, which could not have been purchased, were usurped. Some pieces of land were of a lower value and were sold to the Trust at a very high price. It means that there is a scam regarding the money which was collected through the donation."

Showing property sale documents to the media, Priyanka Gandhi claimed that land near the Ram temple, valued at Rs.2 crore, was sold twice - first time for Rs 8 crore and the second time, for Rs 18.5 crore - to the Ram Mandir Trust set up by the Centre in 2020.

The Congress General Secretary alleged that in the sale deeds the signatures of Ram Mandir Trust members are on the papers. She alleged that "Champat Rai, the Trust secretary knows about the scam, Anil Mishra, a member of the RSS and a member in the Trust and Rishikesh Upadhyay Mayor of Ayodhya are witnesses in the sale deeds."

Congress General Secretary and Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a jibe over the matter saying that this was probably the fastest land value appreciation in the world, as the price went up several crores in just a matter of minutes.

"The land was sold for Rs 8 crore to an individual who, within five minutes, sold it further for Rs 18.5 crore. Now if this is not a scam and corruption, then what is it?" Gandhi asked. She also named some people.

Questioning the government's decision to conduct a district-level probe into this matter, Priyanka said, "Why would a government conduct a probe on itself? An SC-monitored Investigation should be conducted," referring to the top member of the RSS and a trustee in the Ram mandir committee ,who has been accused in this case.

When asked about the government's allegations on Congress claiming that it is trying to create obstructions in the construction of Ram Mandir, she replied, "We are creating obstructions in BJP's loot."

She also attacked BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav saying, "I don't know why Mayawati ji is silent. Akhilesh ji has started raising issues just months before the Assembly elections. We have been continuously fighting for people's rights. "

