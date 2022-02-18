New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed support for RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, convicted in the fodder scam case, and said an important aspect of the BJP's politics is that the one who refuses to bow before it is harassed in every possible way.

A special CBI court on Tuesday convicted RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Yadav in the Rs 139.5 crore Doranda treasury embezzlement case, the fifth and final case against him in the fodder scam. Soon after the conviction, the ailing 73-year-old politician was shifted to the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi and then he was admitted to the state-run Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS).

Expressing support for Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, "This is an important aspect of BJP's politics that the one who refuses to bow before them is harassed in every possible way." "Lalu Prasad Yadav ji is being attacked because of this politics. I hope he will definitely get justice," the Congress general secretary said.

PTI