Lucknow (UP): With the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections around the corner, BJP MP Varun Gandhi's persistent pricking of the state leadership is not going down well in the party. However, it was Congress, which has been trying to take the advantage of the BJP MP from Pilibhit's constant barbs at the Yogi Aditaynath government. According to sources, Congress national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wants her cousin to reunite with Congress party.

Sources close to the Gandhi family say, the Congress leader's affection and confidence towards her younger brother has only soared and wants him to forget all the grievances and return home.

Earlier, Priyanka had claimed that the Pilibhit MP had gone astray and asked the Congress supporters to vote against him, adding that when a family member goes wrong, the onus is on the elders to correct them and show them the right path forward.

Launching a scathing attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP MP stated that if the cases of cruelty against farmers and corruption come to the fore, then he will not pray to the government, but will directly approach the court. A video of MP Varun Gandhi reprimanding a Kisan Mandi officer has also gone viral on social media.

In these circumstances, the BJP is now facing a double challenge from the Gandhi family in the state. On one hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has increased the problems of BJP through her aggressive campaign, while Varun Gandhi is constantly making statements opposing party decisions.

There is a talk that Varun Gandhi is angry with his neglect within the BJP and he may take a big decision in the near future, especially with the mother-son MP duo being dropped from the BJP national executive.

After the incident in Lakhimpur Kheri, he was seen harmonising with the opposition. When the state government increased the support price of sugarcane from Rs 25 to Rs 350, Varun Gandhi had written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying that the support price should be Rs 400.

Significantly, the opposition had also demanded that the support price should be increased to Rs. 400. Similarly, regarding the violence in Lakhimpur, Varun Gandhi directly blamed Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni and his son and spoke on lines similar to the opposition.

Earlier, Varun Gandhi had also spoken in support of the farmers' agitation making the BJP uncomfortable. From time to time, there has been a talk of Varun Gandhi joining the Congress. Sources say that he is close to Priyanka Gandhi. In such a situation, this big wicket of BJP may fall at some point.

