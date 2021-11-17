KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress on Wednesday brought a privilege motion in the West Bengal Assembly against Central of Investigation (CBI) deputy director Satyendra Narayan Singh and Enforcement Directorate (ED) director Rathin Biswas.

The motion was moved on the floor of the House by senior Trinamool Congress legislator Tapas Roy. It was alleged in the motion that the officials of CBI and ED have deliberately shown disregard to the chair of the Assembly Speaker. The motion was supported by Trinamool Congress’s Chief Whip in the state Assembly, Nirmal Ghosh. Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay admitted the motion.

The Speaker on Tuesday expressed his anguish on the floor of the Assembly. He alleged that officials of the central investigation agencies like CBI and ED have repeatedly shown disregard to the chair the Speaker. The Speaker further alleged that even though he asked the regional directors of these two agencies to be present at the Assembly, they refused to comply.

He those incidents on the floor of the house. Within 24 hours, the state’s ruling party brought a privilege motion on the floor of the same house against two top officials of CBI and ED.

