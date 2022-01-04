New Delhi: The Delhi Government has asked private hospitals and nursing homes that have 50 or more beds to reserve 40% of beds for corona patients. The Delhi Government Health Department has issued that there has been a rapid increase in the cases of Covid-19 in Delhi for the last 4 days and the infection rate has increased to 8.37 percent.

While 5,481 new cases of corona have been reported in the last 24 hours in Delhi. This is the highest number of cases in a single day in about 7 months. During this, 1,575 patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital and three infected patients lost their lives.

Meanwhile, 9042 beds are reserved for corona patients in Delhi, and patients are admitted on 531 beds and 8511 beds are vacant. There are 4547 beds in the covid Care Center, out of which patients are admitted on 324 beds.

Meanwhile, 8593 patients are in home isolation in Delhi and 168 patients are on oxygen support in Delhi while 14 patients are on ventilator support. In the last 24 hours, 531 patients of Corona were admitted to the hospital.

So far, 14 lakh 63 thousand 701 cases of corona cases have been reported in Delhi. Out of these, 14 lakh 23 thousand 699 people have been cured and 25 thousand 113 people have lost their lives. At present, there are 14 thousand 889 active cases in the capital while the number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 2992.