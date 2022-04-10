Satara (Maharashtra): The 64th Maharashtra State Championship and Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling Championship were held at Shahu Sports Complex in Satara. In the Maharashtra Kesari Kitab competition, Prithviraj Patil of Kolhapur outwitted Vishal Bunkar of Mumbai. Prithviraj defeated Vishal Bunkar by 5-4 in the tournament. Maharashtra Kesari Wrestling competition has not been held because of Corona for the last two years. However, due to the decrease in the number of Corona cases, this year's Maharashtra Kesari competition was conducted in Satara.

Prithviraj and Vishal, who reached the final, are both Kolhapur-trained wrestlers. Vishal had taken a 4-3 lead in the fierce battle. However, Prithviraj defeated Vishal and scored 5-4 to make his mark in the Maharashtra Wrestling Championship. "My focus is on the World Championship, Maharashtra Kesari Kitab winner Prithviraj Patil expressed his wish in the Satara district of Maharashtra after winning the title."

