Farrukhabad: The prisoners on Sunday created ruckus inside the premises due to the death of a fellow prisoner in district jail in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The angry prisoners pelted stones and tried to set the jail on fire. As soon as the information was received, the District Magistrate and the police administration reached the spot and are trying to pacify prisoners. The prisoners also attacked the jailer and other policemen.

According to sources, sounds of gunshots were heard from the jail. Sources are telling that "after the death of the prisoner due to prolonged illness, the inmates have created a ruckus by pelting stones and indulged in arson in the jail." However, the police regained control of the situation." ETV Bharat questioned the District Magistrate about the ruckus, he said that "the matter is being looked into." After this, he went inside the jail without revealing anything more.

The ruckus went on for about an hour. The fire engine was brought inside the jail to put off the fire. The top officials of all the districts have reached inside the district jail to control the uproar within. All the officers including the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police were busy pacifying the prisoners in the district jail.