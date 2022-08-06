Anantapur(Andra Pradesh): A prisoner of Kadapa Central jail has achieved a gold medal by completing his post-graduation through distance education in prison. The prisoner has been identified as Suresh Reddy from Dharmavara of Anantapur district. According to sources, Suresh went to Kapada jail in 2018 in a murder case.

He completed his degree before coming to Central Jail. He had a desire to study. So he took PG Sociology through distance education in prison. He studied hard and completed two years and scored 738 out of 1000. Ambedkar Open University awarded him a gold medal. Suresh Reddy will go to Hyderabad to receive the medal.

Also read: Republic Day 2022: 18 medals including 3 Police Medal for Gallantry for ITBP personnel