Banka(Bihar): A prisoner died after hearing the news of his release in Bihar's Banka on Wednesday. The prisoner was fighting the case for the last 26 years in the Banka District Court of Bihar. The deceased has been identified as Nago Singh (76), a resident of Jhunka village under the Belhar police station.

Advocate for the deceased, Devendra Prasad Singh said, "While registering a case of crop burning in Belhar police station in 1996, four others, including the deceased Nago Singh, were made accused. In that case, the hearing went on for 26 years and after the final hearing of the case, the date of Wednesday was fixed for decision and all the accused were required to be present in the court."

In the hearing, 26 years later, on Wednesday, the Banka Court acquitted everyone while giving its verdict. Everyone heaved a sigh of relief after the court's verdict was announced but the man could not bear the joy and fell unconscious. By the time he was taken to the health center in the court he died on the way, the advocate added.