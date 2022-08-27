Kalaburagi (Karnataka): A prisoner who tried to escape from police custody when he was brought to the hospital for a health check-up jumped from the upper floor of the District Hospital on Friday. The deceased prisoner has been identified as Sheikh Javed alias Munna.

Munna had many cases including theft, he was out on bail, and then he was arrested by the police as per the court order because he did not appear in the court. He was brought to the district hospital yesterday for a health check-up before being sent to judicial custody. It is learned that Munna tried to run away from the police when he was taken brought to the hospital for COVID check-up.

He tried to escape from the police and jumped from the top floor of the hospital. Due to this, Munna was seriously injured and eventually died late at night as the treatment did not work. Senior police officials visited the place and inspected it. A case has been registered in Brahmapur police station.

Also Read: Group beats up theft accused inside police station, 4 arrested

Eight months ago, his brother had fallen into a well to escape from the public and died. The public chased Munna's brother when he snatched mobile phone of a man in public park in the city. While running, he fell into a well near the JDS office and died.