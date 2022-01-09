Anantapur (Andhra Pradesh): People with a penchant for business always think of a unique way to set up their ventures. Two from Anatapuor joined the bandwagon and opened a restaurant with a jail theme.

Located beside the Rudrampet bypass in Anantapur and as soon as you enter the restaurant, it makes you feel like you have entered jail. On the way, there is a sentry to guard the jail and everywhere you look, you see gun wielded men. Servers in prisoner uniforms approach and open the swing door and don't forget to lock it after you enter. To make you feel like you entered the prison instead of a restaurant.

How did the restaurant come to be?

Anusha, Manoj and Raghuvanshi, owners of the restaurant, were in corporate jobs. During the COVID-19 pandemic and the eventual lockdown, they found some time and wanted to use it effectively. And they wondered, why not a restaurant‌? While researching, they realised that, while there are several places offering good food, a 'refreshing experience' was nowhere to be seen. That's what the trio decided to capitalise on it.

In Menu, you can find delicacies of the area and surprisingly at an affordable price. The founders say they wanted the food and the 'experience' to be accessible to all. Here you will find food regularly found in Anantapur and the dishes Anantapur is famous for.

"Several years ago, there were very few who did business. No matter how you proceed, you will reap benefits. Now the trend has changed. If you want to survive in the market, you have to think out of the box. If you do, success is possible," said the founders of Prison restaurant.