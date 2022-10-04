Udaipur (Rajasthan): The prime witness in the Udaipur tailor Kanhaiyalal murder case, Rajkumar Sharma (50), suffered a brain stroke on Saturday. Rajkumar was admitted to MB Hospital in critical condition. Thereafter, a team of doctors from Jaipur was sent to Udaipur. After several hours of operation, the doctors were successful in their effort. As per the instruction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, a team of two senior doctors from Sawai Mansingh Hospital, Jaipur, was rushed to Udaipur. A green corridor was set up to facilitate the smooth movement of doctors to MB Hospital in Udaipur.

Dr Manish Aggarwal and Dr Rashim Kataria left Jaipur at around 4.30 pm. A green corridor was set up for the purpose. The team of doctors reached MB Hospital at around 9:40 pm. On the other hand, the doctors at MB Hospital made arrangements for the operation. Doctors operated on Sharma till around 1:15 pm, which was successful. At present, the patient is on ventilator support. The next 48 hours will be crucial for Sharma, said doctors.