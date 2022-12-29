Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraba (aged 100 years) has recovered and is doing well. She will be discharged from the UN Mehta hospital in a day or two, sources said. She has been showing signs of improvement, said a press statement issued by the Gujarat chief minister's office on Thursday.

Doctors attending to Hiraba said that she has been taking oral diet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the hospital to enquire about the well being of his mother yesterday. PM Modi spent more than one and a half hour with his mother. Hiraben Modi was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathlessness.